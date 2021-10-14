MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A Peninsula man was arrested for allegedly running multiple neighborhood brothels in Millbrae and Daly City, along with a number of illegal marijuana growing operations in the county.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Wednesday identified the suspect as 51-year-old Kevin Chao of Millbrae. According to a press statement, detectives completed an investigation of Chao on October 5 and executed simultaneous search warrants at various locations in residentials neighborhoods in Millbrae and Daly City.
Detectives also raided "multiple" marijuana grow operations in residential neighborhoods in San Mateo County, police said.
Evidence seized included numerous firearms, thosands of dollars, hundreds of marijuana plants, and about 100 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana with a street value of more than $250,000, police said.
Chao was booked into the San Mateo County Jail without incident on charges of pimping, pandering, conspiracy, marijuana cultivation and possession for sale.
The sheriff’s office acknowledged assitance from the county’s narcotics, vehicle theft and gang units, along with the San Francisco DEA and South San Francisco Police Department.