WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton.
The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove and southeast of the Sacramento metro area. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane.
Four people — presumed to all be on the plane at the time — were injured in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
An FAA spokesperson says they currently don't know the make or model of the plane.
Witnesses say there was smoke visible in the area for a short time.