SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police arrested a suspected robber Thursday morning who stabbed a man, ran over a bicyclist and tried to escape in a stolen car before being arrested.

Officers received reports of a burglary at the 1800 Block of Curtner Ave and arrived on scene around 5:48 a.m. There they discovered a male victim that the suspect stabbed after he refused to hand over his cell phone.

The suspect, later identified as Curtis McFarland, fled the scene in a vehicle that was abandoned, and the suspect continued to evade police by stealing a car near the 4900 Block of Almaden Ave.

Suspect Curtis McFarland was arrested this morning and booked at Main Jail for drug possession, burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/weQeBalURL — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 14, 2021

After returning to the parking lot of the initial attempted robbery, the suspect then intentionally ran over a bicyclist. Both the cyclist and the stabbing victim were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police finally located and arrested the suspect near Branham Lane and Jarvis Ave, where he had crashed into another car. The other driver did not incur any injuries.

Officers booked McFarland into Santa Clara County Main Jail later Thursday morning on multiple felony charges, including drug possession, burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

This story will be updated.