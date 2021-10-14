OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help locating the driver and suspect vehicle seen in newly released surveillance video connected to a fatal shooting last week that left a teen girl dead.

On Wednesday, October 6, just before 11:30 p.m., 15-year-old Shamara Young was shot and killed while riding as a passenger during what Oakland police described as an apparent case of road rage.

The suspect vehicle seen in the surveillance video taken that night appears to be a silver, early 2000 2-door Honda Accord.

A week ago, an emotional Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong went before cameras to condemn the shooting and implore members of the community to work with police to help stop the scourge of gun violence.

Armstrong said the teen had been riding in a vehicle with her uncle when he began arguing with another driver. A person or persons from the other vehicle then opened fire with a fusillade of bullets, hitting the girl with multiple rounds.

“Everybody in this city should be hurt,” said Armstrong. “I hope that everybody in this city wakes up and understands, finally, how much do we have to bring before the public, how many times do we have to cry out for help? How many times do we have to say to you that we are in a moment of crisis? Our children are in danger.”

Raw Video: Oakland Police Chief Remarks On Teen Girl’s Death in Road Rage Shooting

Armstrong stopped to compose himself during his remarks and, after a long pause where he choked back tears, he continued.

“When you have children, you understand. You understand when you’re kids leave home, you expect them to return safe. And so, in this moment, obviously, I feel the pain. I’m sure the entire community feels the pain. But let this be a call in to all of us, that we have to do something. We have to come together as a community to keep our children safe, keep everybody in our community safe, from all the gun violence that all of us are being impacted by.”

Young, who Armstrong said attends high school in Oakland, was city’s 109th homicide of the year.

Her mother added her own plea for justice to the chief’s in a video shared by the OPD.

The mother of 15-year-old Shamara Young describes her daughter as a loving person who was protective of her siblings. She speaks out for the first time since her daughter’s homicide last night. Hear her plea to the community to find her daughter’s killer. pic.twitter.com/ozeZOaFuZv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 8, 2021

“It’s not called snitching,” Young’s mother said. “It’s called protecting your city.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Oakland

Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.