SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — A three-alarm fire among several storage units located in a shared courtyard in San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood spread to four adjoining residences, displacing five people Thursday night.

The San Jose Fire Department responded at 10:53 p.m. to the area of McKee Road and Eastside Drive on a report of a fire.

Responding firefighters found several sheds ablaze and flames spreading to residences surrounding the courtyard. San Jose Fire Capt. Brian Palodichuk said four homes were impacted by the fire, two of them heavily damaged.

“First fire units arrived on scene and found a detached shed in back of the residential structure on fire,” Palodichuk said. “There were several sheds in the area. It was a deep-set back lot that was heavily involved in fire. The fire quickly escalated to three alarms.”

The fire department said six storage areas were destroyed, one home was severely damaged, three other in-law units were destroyed. There was minor damage to homes on two other properties.

Crews were able to knock down the fire by 11:38 p.m., and the fire was reported as under control by 12:20 a.m. Friday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

Of the five residents who were displaced, four were adults, and one was a child, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

