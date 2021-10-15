OAKLAND (CBS SF) – An AC Transit bus crashed into a home in West Oakland on Friday afternoon after it was struck by a vehicle being pursued by California Highway Patrol units, authorities said.

Officers initiated a pursuit of a stolen silver Toyota on westbound Highway 24 in Contra Costa County shortly after 2 p.m. The initial ground pursuit was terminated and a helicopter followed the Toyota as it headed into Oakland.

According to the CHP, the pursuit resumed in Downtown Oakland when the car was on Interstate 980. The pursuit ended up on surface streets and ended when the car crashed at 10th and Market streets in West Oakland.

AC Transit officials told KPIX 5 that the Line 29 bus, which was traveling westbound on 10th Street was struck by the vehicle, which was running a red light. The collision forced the bus into the corner of the home.

Officials said two passengers and the bus operator were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No serious injuries were reported.

Police said four people were detained from the Toyota. No additional details about the suspects were immediately available.

AC Transit said bus service is continuing with a detour through the area.

Oakland Police and the California Highway Patrol are investigating.