SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews in Santa Cruz County on Friday are responding to a wildland fire burning near the location of a prescribed burn earlier in the day.

The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted just before 4:30 p.m. about the fire burning between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Road near Mount Madonna County Park.

We have a wildland fire between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Rd. We have equipment and aircraft on scene, with additional resources en route. Cause under investigation at this time. Updates coming. #CaWx @sccounty — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 15, 2021

KPIX viewers are reporting seeing the smoke from miles away.

At least seven Cal Fire tankers have responded to the fire and fire crews have called in more air support to get a handle on the blaze.

While officials said the cause of the fire was under investigation, the same Twitter account had posted video of a prescribed burn in the same general area.

The Estrada Ranch Prescribed Burn 🔥 is underway in @sccounty. Smoke may be visible around the Watsonville area for a few days. pic.twitter.com/Sw5iJSUOOI — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 15, 2021

The video post noted that smoke might be visible in the area around Watsonville for several days.

According to reports, the prescribed burn jumped containment lines and is currently at about 20 acres.

So far there are no evacuation orders issued. Cal Fire said wind in the area is not currently a concern.