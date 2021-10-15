SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two brothers from San Jose and a Los Angeles resident have been arreted for allegedly scamming an elderly victim out of tens of thousands of dollars, police said Friday.

San Jose police said an investigation began in July of the financial elder abuse of 75-year-old man. The victim had approximately $140,000 stolen from him by the time SJPD was made aware of the scheme.

Detectives from the police department’s Financial Crimes Unit determined the primary suspects in the case and on July 29 arrested Henry Truong, 31, and Dung Truong, 36, as co-conspirators, police said.

With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Elder Fraud Unit, detectives also identified Los Angeles resident Phuc Huynh, 41, as a third co-conspirator and courier for the scheme.

On October 6, detectives located suspect Huynh in San Jose and arrested him.

All three suspects are facing felony charges of elder fraud, conspiracy, two counts of grand theft, and one count of attempted grand theft.

The nature and details of the suspects’ alleged scheme was not disclosed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wellman #4447 of the San José Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.