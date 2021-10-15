SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire burned a two-story home in South San Jose early Friday morning.
The fire was reported at around 1:50 a.m. at a home on the 500 block of Park Johnson Place in the city's Hellyer neighborhood just west of U.S. Highway 101.
The fire was reported burning on the outside of the home before extending inside the structure.
Flames were seen in the attic and burning throught the roof of the home.
It was not known if there were any injuries or how many people were displaced..