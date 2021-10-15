STINSON BEACH (BCN) — Marin County is holding a virtual meeting next week to present the findings of a study on how the Stinson Beach community will have to adapt to rising sea levels in the coming years and decades.
The meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the county’s Community Development Agency will present the study via Zoom and discuss options for addressing the sea level rise.READ MORE: Man Who Crashed Vehicle In Walnut Creek Struck, Killed By 2nd Vehicle After Walking Into Roadway
The county has determined hundreds of homes on the west side of state Highway 1 near Stinson Beach could be exposed to flooding in the coming decades and beaches may disappear by 2050.
The study lays out options to address the rising waters, including building a seawall or creating more natural alternatives like a system of dunes or cobble-gravel berms.READ MORE: UPDATE: Witness Claims Oakland Police Searching for Wrong Car in Road Rage Homicide
“We are looking for a climate change adaptation that will allow people to stay in their places longer, protect natural resources, and sustain public beach access,” county planner Leslie Lacko said in a statement. “It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”
People can register for Thursday’s meeting at
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdemhqj4qGNHJhsO4W1CuxgE4Qa89gAtx.
The study and more information about the county’s efforts to address sea level rise and other impacts of climate change can be found at https://www.marincounty.org/depts/cd/divisions/planning/csmart-sea-level-rise/adaptation-planning.MORE NEWS: Pacific Leatherback Sea Turtle Placed On California's Endangered Species List, Gets Additional Protections
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.