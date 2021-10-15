STINSON BEACH (BCN) — Marin County is holding a virtual meeting next week to present the findings of a study on how the Stinson Beach community will have to adapt to rising sea levels in the coming years and decades.

The meeting is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when the county’s Community Development Agency will present the study via Zoom and discuss options for addressing the sea level rise.

The county has determined hundreds of homes on the west side of state Highway 1 near Stinson Beach could be exposed to flooding in the coming decades and beaches may disappear by 2050.

The study lays out options to address the rising waters, including building a seawall or creating more natural alternatives like a system of dunes or cobble-gravel berms.

“We are looking for a climate change adaptation that will allow people to stay in their places longer, protect natural resources, and sustain public beach access,” county planner Leslie Lacko said in a statement. “It doesn’t have to be one or the other.”

People can register for Thursday’s meeting at

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdemhqj4qGNHJhsO4W1CuxgE4Qa89gAtx.

The study and more information about the county’s efforts to address sea level rise and other impacts of climate change can be found at https://www.marincounty.org/depts/cd/divisions/planning/csmart-sea-level-rise/adaptation-planning.

