MENLO PARK (CBS SF/BCN) — Police cited four liquor stores this week involved in a minor decoy operation for selling alcohol to underaged youth.
Under a grant program from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, police worked with the state agency to crack down on minor alcohol sales and consumption.
ABC is initiating compliance checks across California to deter businesses from violating alcohol sale policies.
The retail licenses will now face a minimum fine of $250 or up to 32 hours of community service. ABC will also take administrative action, which means the stores could face suspension or revocation of their alcoholic beverage sale licenses.
