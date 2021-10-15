CLEARLAKE (CBS SF) – The body of a missing kayaker was found near Clear Lake on Thursday after he went missing over the weekend.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Flanagan was spotted on the lake around 4:45 p.m. Sunday and was on the phone with his girlfriend about 20 minutes later. Deputies were called about three hours later after subsequent calls went to his voicemail.

Lake County News reported that the 28-year-old from San Francisco was staying in a vacation rental and was in the area to celebrate his birthday and a recent job promotion.

The sheriff’s office Marine Patrol Unit searched the shore of the lake along Highway 20 and Rattlesnake Island that night, but the search was called off due to windy conditions. Deputies found a kayak believed to be Flanagan’s in the area of Widgeon Bay the following morning.

Authorities continued searching for Flanagan in the lake, using side-scan sonar to aid in their efforts.

Deputies said Thursday that Cal Fire crews found Flanagan’s body on the shoreline of Clear Lake near Olson Road in Clearlake Oaks around 10:40 a.m.

“The Sheriff’s Office is thankful and would like to express our appreciation to all those who helped in the search for Dylan,” deputies said on their Facebook page.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.