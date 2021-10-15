PIEDMONT (CBS SF) – At least five juvenile suspects are being sought in connection with a carjacking in Piedmont on Wednesday night, police said.

Around 7:50 p.m., the victim was sitting in their vehicle near Wildwood Avenue and Prospect Road, near the city’s Piedmont Park, when they were approached by the suspect. Police said one of the suspects was armed.

The suspects then ordered the victim out of the vehicle, stole the victim’s belongings and left the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene by an eyewitness, but the suspects were not located. The victim was not physically harmed.

Police describe the suspects as five male juveniles, who were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, dark pants and face masks. As of Friday, the suspects have not been found.

“Detectives are currently conducting the investigation of this incident and working with our regional law enforcement partners to identify commonalities with other similar incidents in other jurisdictions,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective John Lagios at 510-420-3015 or Detective George Tucker at 510-420-3013.