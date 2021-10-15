OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The family member who was driving when a teen girl was fatally shot during a road rage incident in Oakland last week told KPIX Friday that Oakland police have identified the wrong car as the suspect vehicle.

On Thursday evening, the Oakland Police Department released surveillance video that shows what they said was the car involved in the Oct. 6 road-rage shooting that killed 15-year-old Shamara Young.

Young was shot while riding as a passenger during what Oakland police described as an apparent case of road rage just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue,

The suspect vehicle seen in the surveillance video taken that night appears to be a silver, early 2000s two-door Honda Accord.

On Friday, Young’s uncle Joshua Hatcher, who was behind the wheel of the car targeted in the incident, told KPIX the suspect vehicle was a four-door sedan, not a two-door, and that it had a broken tail light on the passenger side. He said he also thought that it was an Acura.

Hatcher also mentioned that he did not see the surveillance video before it was released Thursday evening.

KPIX contacted the Oakland Police Department and inquired about Hatcher’s assertions. A department spokesperson said that while they appreciate Hatcher’s thoughts, police were following up evidence “…and believe, from what we’ve gathered, this vehicle belongs to the suspect.”

Young’s family is holding a call-to-action event at 6 p.m. Friday near the site of the shooting at 51st Street and Bancroft Avenue. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

Earlier this week, students at Oakland’s Fremont High School where Young was a junior remembered her.

“We lost an angel,” culture and climate ambassador Melvin Phillips said in a statement.

Oakland Unified School District officials said Shamara loved being at school.

Violence prevention educator Joshua Rogers, who helps students at Fremont and Castlemont High School through Teens on Target, said he didn’t know Shamara, but he still felt her loss.

“That’s what happens in a community, we feel it,” Rogers said in a statement. “We all feel it. It has a ripple effect for all of us.”

As of Friday morning, a GoFundMe campaign to help Young’s family had raised nearly $8,000 toward a $10,000 goal.

The surveillance video was released a week after Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong went before cameras to condemn the shooting and make an emotional plea to the community to work with police to help stop the scourge of gun violence.

Raw Video: Oakland Police Chief Remarks On Teen Girl’s Death in Road Rage Shooting

Young’s mother added her own plea for justice to the chief’s in a video shared by the OPD.

The mother of 15-year-old Shamara Young describes her daughter as a loving person who was protective of her siblings. She speaks out for the first time since her daughter’s homicide last night. Hear her plea to the community to find her daughter’s killer. pic.twitter.com/ozeZOaFuZv — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 8, 2021

“It’s not called snitching,” Young’s mother said. “It’s called protecting your city.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.