HAYWARD (BCN) — As construction crews replace track components this weekend, riders will have to take a bus between South Hayward and Union City BART stations provided by AC Transit.

Riders should consider an extra 20-25 minutes to their commute time between Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the Berryessa/North San Jose train is canceled for its 11:51 p.m. departure on Saturday and its 8:50 pm departure on Sunday.

The construction is apart of a larger project to replace aging track infrastructure. More information on the advisory is available on the BART website.

