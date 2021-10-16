HAYWARD (BCN) — As construction crews replace track components this weekend, riders will have to take a bus between South Hayward and Union City BART stations provided by AC Transit.
Riders should consider an extra 20-25 minutes to their commute time between Saturday and Sunday.
READ MORE: UPDATE: Estrada Fire Sparked by Cal Fire Controlled Burn Near Watsonville Now 10% Contained
Today and tomorrow, trackway between South Hayward and Union City will be closed for major Measure RR-funded track rebuild work. Free @rideact bus shuttles will connect the two stations. Pls plan ahead and add travel time if taking BART through the area. https://t.co/DvdBqrKpnZ pic.twitter.com/itiefTPlMC
— SFBART (@SFBART) October 16, 2021
Additionally, the Berryessa/North San Jose train is canceled for its 11:51 p.m. departure on Saturday and its 8:50 pm departure on Sunday.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Accident Slows Traffic on Northbound I-880 in Oakland
The construction is apart of a larger project to replace aging track infrastructure. More information on the advisory is available on the BART website.MORE NEWS: Milpitas Police Engage In Gun Battle With Stolen Vehicle Suspect
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.