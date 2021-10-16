MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An enforcement stop of a suspected stolen vehicle erupted into a gun battle in a Milpitas shopping center parking lot before the wounded suspect was taken into custody.

Milpitas police said detectives initiated an enforcement stop of a stolen vehicle that was parked in the Milpitas Square shopping center located at the 400-block of Barber Lane at 3:41 p.m. Friday.

But instead of surrendering to police, the suspect began firing at the detectives, resulting in a prolonged exchange of gunfire in the parking lot filled with vehicles.

The suspect sustained injuries and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was later extricate from the vehicle and officers provided first aid. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital for treatment. His firearm was recovered at the scene.

Fortunately, no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

The investigation was ongoing and police were actively seeking additional witnesses. Anyone that witnessed the incident was encouraged to contact the Milpitas police department. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was also assisting in the investigation.

People with information relevant to the case can contact the Milpitas Police Department at(408) 586-2400. You can also provide information anonymously by calling (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip