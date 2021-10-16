PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police in Petaluma arrested a suspect Friday who was involved in an injury hit-and-run collision, according to authorities.
On Friday, October 15, at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of D Street to a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles. Arriving officers learned one of the drivers had fled on foot following the crash.
The other involved driver had suffered an injury resulting from the collision. The driver that fled the scene was identified Christofer Gutierrez and later located and arrested.
Gutierrez was charged with felony hit and run resulting in injury. He was later booked at the Sonoma County Jail.