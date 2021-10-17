SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Estrada Fire is still 35 percent contained and covers 148 acres, according to a tweet by CAL FIRE.
These numbers are the same as those released by CAL FIRE on Saturday, indicating that the fire has not grown or shrunk since then.READ MORE: Hayward Woman Killed in Horrific Brentwood Crash
The blaze began on Friday, after a controlled burn on former fire chief Greg Estrada’s property near Watsonville jumped containment lines and started to spread.READ MORE: 3 Suspects Arrested by Antioch Police in Connection with Concord Carjacking
Fire crews from across California have arrived in the Santa Cruz mountains to help local crews put a stop to the fire.MORE NEWS: Brazen Thieves Caught On Video Ripping Off Deer Valley High Camera Equipment
An evacuation order issued Saturday was later downgraded to an evacuation warning, but anyone in the area is still advised to stay cautious.