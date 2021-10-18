UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews rescued a dog from an apartment fire in Union City Monday morning.
The Alameda County Fire Department said units were dispatched at 7:53 a.m. to calls of smoke at a two-story apartment complex in Union City on Aurora Plaza just east of Mission Blvd.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In Separate Falls During Phish Concert At Chase Center
READ MORE: Parents Rally Statewide To Protest Newsom's School COVID Vaccination Mandate
The response was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire and additional units were dispatched. A neighbor told fire crew the owner of the apartment was at work and their dog was inside the unit.
The dog was rescued & received medical care for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. The fire was contained to the room where it started and the Red Cross was assisting the owners and their dog since they were displaced.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Rohnert Park Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Middle School Lockdowns Lifted
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.