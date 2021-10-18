SAN JOSE (BCN) – Two fires in downtown San Jose displaced 18 people Sunday, according to tweets from the San Jose Fire Department.

The first fire was a two-alarm blaze in a 12-unit, two-story apartment complex in the area of North 5th and East St. John streets a block north of city hall, according to a 4:09 p.m. tweet.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames visible from a second floor unit and extending into the attic.

The fire displaced eight adults and no injuries were reported.

Several hours later and about 10 blocks east, firefighters responded to reports of another fire and found flames showing from a second story of a home in the area of South 13th and East Santa Clara streets, a few blocks north of San Jose State University, according to a 11:27 p.m. tweet.

The Red Cross responded to assist 10 people displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation.

