HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A Hayward police motorcycle officer last week stepped in to stop a road rage incident near a high school last week where two suspects armed with a handgun and a baseball bat were arrested, authorities said.

Hayward police offered some details about the incident on its social media accounts on Monday, saying it happened on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Road Rage Incident Interrupted by Motorcycle Officer – Suspects Armed with Handgun and Bat Arrested Click the link below to read more:https://t.co/TVr3YBEPPb pic.twitter.com/nLzDVrUDCy — HaywardPD (@HaywardPD) October 18, 2021

According to the posts on Facebook and Instagram, the officer was riding northbound Hesperian Boulevard near Catalpa Way by Mount Eden High School when he saw a fight taking place in the roadway.

The officer got off his motorcycle and approached the scene of the altercation where he saw one suspect pistol whipping the victim as the second suspect repeatedly struck the front windshield of the victim’s truck with a baseball bat.

The officer drew his service weapon and commanded to the suspects to stop the assault and put down the weapons. The suspects complied with the officer and were both detained.

The victim inside the truck later received medical treatment for a head injury, but the injury was not serious, police said.

According to the post, the suspect armed with a handgun was arrested on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and being armed with a loaded handgun. The suspect armed with a bat was a minor and was cited and released into his mother’s custody.

“We are grateful this incident ended safely and that no one else was injured,” the post read.

Police also advised people not to engage angry or aggressive drivers, giving them space on the road, avoiding eye contact and contacting police for help if being followed by an aggressive driver or feeling threatened.