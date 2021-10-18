ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Two Rohnert Park middle schools were locked down Monday morning after a mountain lion was seen strolling along a nearby trail.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said both Evergreen and Lawrence Jones Middle Schools were in a locked down as a precaution.

Officers were on scene, searching the area of the Five Creek Trail and Crane Creek Trail just east of Eagle Park and Evergreen School for any sign of the mountain lion.

They got a call Monday morning that the mountain lion was spotted on the creek path.

“Avoid the area until officers have cleared it,” public safety officials said. “Fish & Game has been advised.”

Over the last several months, mountain lion sightings have been on the rise across the Bay Area.

Mountain lions have been caught lurking in the shadows on security cameras in Millbrae. A handful of residents in the Oakland hills and Piedmont say they’ve seen mutilated deer carcasses in their neighborhoods. One wildcat was even caught in a tree in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood and transported to the Oakland Zoo while another broke into a San Bruno home filled with game trophies.

More than half of the state is mountain lion territory, and it’s not too unusual to see them popping up in unexpected places, according to officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The species typically migrates during the dry season in search of ample food and water supplies, but they might be traveling further than usual as drought conditions are on the rise and deer populations are declining, department spokesperson Ken Paglia said.

“Be aware that we do share the state with other wildlife, like mountain lions or bears, they are around,” Paglia said. “Even though they potentially can be dangerous, they’re usually in the city because they’re looking for food resources and they’re not there to hurt us.”

Despite the recent sightings being attacked by a mountain lion is a rare occurrence.

“We want to make sure the public is safe, but we also want the animal to be able to live out his life in its own habitat. That’s probably the best solution,” Paglia said.

Installing motion center lights around the property, keeping pets indoors at night and adequately storing feed supplies are some of the ways residents can avoid encounters with mountain lions. More tips and tricks from the Mountain Lion Foundation can be found at https://issuu.com/mountainlionfoundation/docs/cdfw_mlf_conflict_brochure_booklet_final_2020.