OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a fatal pedestrian collision Monday morning that is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.
According to the Oakland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision Monday morning. At 8:26 a.m., officers found a female victim suffering from traumatic injuries on the 2300 block of Miller Avenue.
Officers provided aid to the victim until medical units arrived on scene, but the woman succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.
About an hour later, police found a suspect vehicle and a male suspect, an Oakland resident, who was arrested and transported to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division to be interviewed.
Homicide investigators subsequently responded to begin the follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. There were reports that the victim had been intentionally struck by the suspect.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.