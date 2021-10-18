SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Thousands of parents staged protests statewide Monday, voicing their anger with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his mandate that would require school age children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to take part in classroom instruction.

The largest ‘Our Children, Our Choice’ protest was scheduled at the State Capitol for late Monday morning, but other smaller rallies were set to take place in communities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego.

A number of parents also kept their children home from public schools Monday morning in protest.

Newsom announced the vaccine mandate for students ages 12 and older on Oct. 1, but the deadline for when it would go into effect has not yet been announced.

California’s plan will have all elementary through high school students get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups.

Several Bay Area school districts including the West Contra Costa County, Oakland, Hayward and Piedmont have put their own mandates in place joining Los Angeles and Culver City in requiring student vaccinations in the months ahead.

Some parents say they are concerned about the long-term effects the vaccine might have on a child. Others are concerned about personal choice.

“We are not an anti-vaxx community or organization, not by any means. All of our children are vaccinated for other vaccines,” said Parisa Fishback of Orange County’s Moms on the Ground. “But this particular vaccine does not seem to be warranted. And so we are strictly, narrowly against the mandate for the vaccine, for the school children.”