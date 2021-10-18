SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco residents aged 12 to 17 years old can enter a drawing for a full-ride scholarship at San Francisco State University if they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Monday.

Ten scholarships to fund four years of undergraduate tuition at SFSU will be offered as part of a collaboration between the university, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Unified School District, according to a press statement.

Eligible youth can register at participating vaccination locations in the city, which include:

• Monday, Oct. 25, 1 to 4 p.m. — Visitation Valley Neighborhood Vaccination Site, 1099 Sunnydale Ave.

• Tuesday, Oct. 26, 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Malcolm X Academy School, 350 Harbor Rd.

• Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2:30 pm to 5 p.m. — Balboa High School, 1000 Cayuga Ave.

• Friday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m. — Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, 1050 McAllister St.

• Tuesday, Nov. 2, noon to 4 p.m. — Mission District Neighborhood Vaccination Site, 24th St. and Capp St.

• Saturday, Nov. 13, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — McCoppin Elementary School, 651 6th Ave.

Residents can receive the vaccine from the participating sites to become eligible, but it is not required. Those who receive the vaccine elsewhere or are already vaccinated are also eligible to register for the drawing.

The scholarship amount will be the difference between qualifying expenses for in-state tuition/fees and any other federal and state financial aid awarded to the winner. If the winner’s financial aid awards are enough to cover the cost of tuition and fees, the student will be awarded $2,000 per academic year.

More information about the vaccine scholarship drawing was available at together.sfsu.edu/vaccinescholarship.

“These college scholarships are an incredible reward for San Francisco teens doing the right thing for themselves and their community – and that is being a part of ending this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccination,” said Mayor London Breed in a prepared statement. “Our teens have endured over a year of distance learning and missed interactions with their friends. These scholarships will carry their education forward and help shape their future in innumerable ways.”

“SF State is committed to supporting college attendance among young people in San Francisco and helping to promote the City’s vaccination goals,” SF State President Lynn Mahoney said in a statement. “These scholarships can further public health objectives while lifting up a new generation of leaders for our workforce.”

“We encourage all eligible SFUSD students to get vaccinated and to gain the skills necessary to attend college if they so choose,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. “As an SF State alumnus and Gator myself, I truly appreciate the University’s efforts to support health and college access among our City’s youth.”

More than 90% of San Francisco’s youth ages 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated since becoming eligible for the COVID vaccine in May, one of the highest vaccination rates among age groups in the city, according to the Department of Public Health.