SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after he was found with 65 pounds of methamphetamine for sale inside his home, prosecutors said.
The Sonoma County District Attorney's office said in a statement that 39-year-old Edgar Ortega-Aguilar received a sentence of 16 years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to felony possession of a controlled substance back in August.
"This sentence reflects the danger posed by dealers moving large amounts of illegal narcotics. Our families and friends are at risk when these drugs hit the street," District Attorney Jill Ravitch. "We will always advocate for and support substance abuse treatment. But we will also advocate for significant consequences for drug peddlers."
Narcotics detectives began investigating Ortega-Aguilar back in January following allegations he was trafficking narcotics from two addresses.
On February 22, Santa Rosa Police served a warrant at Ortega-Aguilar's home. Prosecutors said 65 pounds of methamphetamine was found in a locked safe, packaged in 18 gallon-sized bags.
At a second home, $23,000 in cash was seized along with drug paraphernalia. According to prosecutors, the currency was forfeited to the state.