SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police are seeking a suspect who shot two people early Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.
According to police, the shooting was reported around 3:20 a.m. near the corner of Market Street and Golden Gate Avenue.
There, a 29-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were standing when the suspect fired his gun, striking them.
Both victims were taken to a hospital for their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police were unable to arrest the male shooter and didn’t provide a description of him.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
