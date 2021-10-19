SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wave of storm fronts were lined up across the Pacific early Tuesday, a possession of much needed rain showers, ushering in a potent atmospheric river late this weekend to bring relief to the drought-stricken San Francisco Bay Area.

Forecasters were predicting that by Monday evening the series of storms over the next six days could bring San Francisco 2.76 inches of rain and as much as 4.14 inches in Kentfield.

Models continue to highlight the potential for successive #AtmtosphericRivers over the U.S. West Coast this week and into the weekend. #CAwx #ORwx #WAwx Visit https://t.co/rylVG8WzUi for more information on the forecast. pic.twitter.com/BqzebeXwkm — CW3E Scripps (@CW3E_Scripps) October 18, 2021

“Unseasonably cool and unsettled weather conditions continue through the upcoming weekend,” the National Weather Service said. “Rain returns to the region late Tuesday into Wednesday with another system arriving Thursday into Friday. A more potent storm system looks to arrive late in the upcoming weekend with more widespread rainfall.”

The forecast was warmly greeted by Bay Area residents who have grown weary of water use restrictions and the wildfire dangers lurking in the parched, tinder-dry hills brought on by months of extreme drought.

“All we have had is fire, after fire, after fire,” Concord resident Casey Caster said. “Plus all the reservoirs are drying up. We got nothing. There’s hope, praise God we got hope.”

Unlike a typical calendar year, the water year for California begins on Oct. 1 and the most recent season the drought-stricken region left behind was one of the driest on record.

According to the National Weather Service, normal rainfall for Santa Rosa from Oct 1-Sept 30 is 36.28 inches. Over the most recent rain year, the area received just 13.01 inches or 39 percent of normal.

For San Francisco, those totals were 23.65 inches for a normal year and just 9.04 inches fell during the 2020-2021 water year. It was the second-driest on record dating back over 170 years.

San Jose would be at 14.90 inches normally with just 5.32 inches falling.

That could all begin changing this week.

“The Storm Door is officially open,” the weather service tweeted. “A series of wet systems are expected to impact the region throughout the week and into the weekend. Still some uncertainty in the long term, but more rain is on tap.”

A weaker, but still wet, front was expected to roll into the Bay Area later Tuesday.

Forecasters said rainfall amounts from late Tuesday through Thursday look to range from 2.50″-3.50″ across the North Bay Mountains, 1.50″-2.00″ across the North Bay Valleys, 1.00″-1.50″ in the Santa Cruz Mountains, 0.25″-0.75″ for much of the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Lucia Mountains, and generally less than 0.25.

The news was even more encouraging for the Sierra. A Sunday storm dumped 10 inches of snow in the upper elevations according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

Several feet were expected over the next six days.

Officials said 3-5 inches of snow fell across the Caldor Fire burn zone, all but extinguishing the smoldering embers of the blaze that burned 221,775 acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.