ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A BART passenger suffered burns to his legs late Monday night after setting himself on fire aboard a train, police said.
The incident happened aboard a eBART train at the Antioch station at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: San Francisco Marina District Residents Fed Up With Brazen Crime Spree Hire Private Security
According to BART police, the adult male passenger reportedly set himself on fire while attempting to stay warm and there was no foul play suspected.READ MORE: Facebook Paying $4.75M Fine, $9.5M To Victims To Settle DOJ Discrimination Lawsuit
The victim was taken to an area hospital on a psychiatric hold after suffering burns to his lower extremities, police said.
There was no damage to the eBART train, which are diesel multiple unit (DMU) vehicles used since 2018 to extend BART service from Pittsburg/Bay Point station to Pittsburg Center and Antioch stations.MORE NEWS: Man Injured In San Francisco SoMa Shooting