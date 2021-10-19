SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco is moving to stem a scourge of auto break-ins by joining with private businesses to offer cash rewards for information on the fencing operations moving the stolen goods.

Mayor London Breed joined Police Chief Bill Scott Tuesday morning at a press conference to announce the cash reward system funded by private donors in the hospitality and tourism industry. The reward of up to $100,000 is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of leaders of organized auto burglary fencing operations.

“The frequent auto burglaries in San Francisco are not victimless crimes, they have real financial and emotional consequences for the victims and we’re continuing to work to hold people who commit these crimes accountable,” said Breed in a prepared statement. “These break-ins hurt our residents, especially working families who do not have the time or money to deal with the effects, as well as visitors to our City whose experiences are too often tarnished after an otherwise positive experience.”

Police say organized criminal fencing operations fuel the frequent smash-and-grab auto break-ins in San Francisco.

“Organized crime has been driving a lot of the theft in this city. The people at the top have been raking in huge sums of money by paying street-level criminals to do all their stealing for them, making working families miserable in the process. This initiative is going to help us take these rings apart,” said Sharky Laguana, President, Small Business Commission in a press statement.

Police said it’s estimated that fewer than a dozen regular auto burglary crews are responsible for the large majority of auto burglaries that have plagued San Francisco and other Bay Area cities in recent years.

