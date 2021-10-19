Stormy Weather:Tips For Getting Ready For This Week’s Stormy Weather
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – A 73-year-old woman went missing last week from San Leandro and police on Tuesday asked the public for help locating her.

Lola Warrel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Juana Avenue.

Warrel is known to spend time in Oakland, Emeryville, and Palo Alto, according to police. She may use a walker occasionally but is in good health overall, police said.

Lola Warrel was last seen on October 13, 2021. (San Leandro Police Department)

Anyone with information about Warrel’s whereabouts can call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.

