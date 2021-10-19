SAN LEANDRO (BCN) – A 73-year-old woman went missing last week from San Leandro and police on Tuesday asked the public for help locating her.
Lola Warrel was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Juana Avenue.
Warrel is known to spend time in Oakland, Emeryville, and Palo Alto, according to police. She may use a walker occasionally but is in good health overall, police said.
Anyone with information about Warrel’s whereabouts can call San Leandro police at (510) 577-2740.
