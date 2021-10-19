SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 30-year-old man was shot while inside his vehicle in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Monday night, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 10:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Revere Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police did not immediately release any suspect description.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
