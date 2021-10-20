Stormy Weather:Tips For Getting Ready For This Week’s Stormy Weather
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for millions of Americans looking to boost their protection against COVID-19.

Adults can now also “mix and match” their booster shots, the FDA said, and do not have to get an additional dose from the same brand that first vaccinated them.