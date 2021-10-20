WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing a key regulatory hurdle for millions of Americans looking to boost their protection against COVID-19.
Adults can now also “mix and match” their booster shots, the FDA said, and do not have to get an additional dose from the same brand that first vaccinated them.
Like with Pfizer’s vaccine, the FDA is authorizing a third Moderna shot for all seniors first vaccinated at least six months ago. Other adults at high risk of exposure or severe COVID-19 will also be eligible for booster shots under the FDA’s decision.