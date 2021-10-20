RED BLUFF, Tehama County (CBS SF) – Five Northern California counties are suing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. over the massive Dixie Fire that burned nearly 1 million acres over the summer.
According to a statement obtained by Chico CBS affiliate KHSL-TV, Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties filed the suit in San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges the utility’s equipment caused the fire, which burned 963,000 acres in the five counties and was the largest non-complex fire in state history.READ MORE: UPDATE: Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger Fined Over Vaccine Verifications; Dispute Follows SF Flap
“Tehama County brings this action to recover public and natural resources lost, because PG&E failed to manage and maintain its high voltage infrastructure,” said Dennis Garton, chair of the Tehama County Board of Supervisors.
The lawsuit seeks damages for injuries to public resources, natural resources, lost revenues increased expenses, lost assets, infrastructure damages and other damages.READ MORE: UPDATE: Judge Won't Delay Case Against Los Gatos Mom Accused of Hosting Drunken Teen Sex Parties
“PG&E must be held accountable for this devastating fire, and we expect PG&E to step up and do the right thing immediately to help our communities rebuild,” Garton went on to say.
The fire, which started on July 13 and burned for more than 90 days, destroyed 1,329 structure, damaged 95 other structures and killed at least one person.MORE NEWS: Elizabeth Holmes' Defense Tries To Pick Apart Damaging Testimony From Theranos Project Manager
Cal Fire said the cause of the Dixie Fire remains under investigation.