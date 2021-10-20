SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man accused in the February carjacking of a San Francisco DoorDash driver’s SUV while his two kids were inside was indicted by a grand jury, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Wednesday.

German Morazan was arraigned Wednesday afternoon after a grand jury indicted him on 12 separate charges, including kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking. Boudin said in a press statement that Assistant District Attorney Michele Brass presented the case to a grand jury last week.

Morazan a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, is accused in the February 6 carjacking and abduction of two children who were in the back of a vehicle their father had left while making a DoorDash delivery in the city’s Pacific Heights neighborhood. The one-year-old and a four-year-old were discovered safe hours later inside the still running vehicle in a driveway in the city’s Bayview District.

Another suspect in the case, 25-year-old Erlin Romero, was arrested in the Bayview three days after the incident. Romero was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the arrest and was already facing two previous charges of robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle from last year.

Morazan was arrested February 17 in the Bayview near the intersection of Crisp Road and Quesada Avenue. Police believe Morazan is the person who carjacked the van and drove it away with the children inside.