MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A stolen vehicle suspect who exchanged gunfire with Milpitas police in a crowded shopping center parking lot last week has died from his wounds.

Milpitas police said the suspect — Michael Edward Nelson Jr. — succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.

The incident took place Friday afternoon as detectives were investigating a stolen vehicle that was located in the Milpitas Square Shopping Center parking lot.

But instead of surrendering to police, Nelson got out of the vehicle and began firing at the detectives, resulting in a prolonged exchange of gunfire in the parking lot filled with vehicles.

Nelson sustained injuries and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. He was later extricate from the vehicle and officers provided first aid. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he died four days later. His firearm was recovered at the scene.

Fortunately, no officers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

Nelson was on parole for prior convictions for identity theft against multiple victims, police said.

The investigation was ongoing and police said more information would be forthcoming, including video from an officer body camera.

Police were actively seeking additional witnesses. Anyone that witnessed the incident was encouraged to contact the Milpitas police department at(408) 586-2400. You can also provide information anonymously by calling (408) 586-2500 or at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office was also assisting in the investigation.