Filed Under:2-Alarm, 90th Avenue, Crews, Fire, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland took on a two-alarm blaze Wednesday at an apartment on 90th Avenue, the fire department said.

The Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were fighting a fire on the 2100 block of 90th at 2:25 p.m. Officials said it was between 1 and 2 alarms at the time.

By 2:46 p.m., the fire department tweeted that crews had the blaze under control, reporting that only one resident had been displaced and no one was injured.

“Great stop by the crews to contain this fire to just 4 of the 19 units,” the tweet read.

Fire officials later tweeted that dispatch first received reports of the fire around 2:16 p.m. and crews arrived on scene just three minutes later. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday as was the accurate count of residents displaced by the damage.