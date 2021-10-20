OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Oakland took on a two-alarm blaze Wednesday at an apartment on 90th Avenue, the fire department said.
The Oakland Fire Department tweeted that crews were fighting a fire on the 2100 block of 90th at 2:25 p.m. Officials said it was between 1 and 2 alarms at the time.
Update 1: 2-Alarm incident at 2124 90th Ave. Crews still working to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/v5Y5RjDRyG
By 2:46 p.m., the fire department tweeted that crews had the blaze under control, reporting that only one resident had been displaced and no one was injured.
"Great stop by the crews to contain this fire to just 4 of the 19 units," the tweet read.
Fire officials later tweeted that dispatch first received reports of the fire around 2:16 p.m. and crews arrived on scene just three minutes later. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday as was the accurate count of residents displaced by the damage.
Update 3: This incident has been placed UNDER CONTROL as of 250PM. Original call came in a 216 and crews were on scene within three minutes. Total number of residents displaced is being finalized. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire Investigator is on scene. https://t.co/Lb9ZAd9E7c
