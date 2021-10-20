PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Petaluma Police announced Wednesday that they were trying to locate a burglary suspect who was naked when he was discovered fleeing someone’s house on the day before.
Police responded at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday to a report from a resident on the 400 block of Cortez Drive who said she saw the naked would-be burglar flee through a sliding glass door at the rear of her home into the backyard. She said the suspect forced his way through an adjoining fence and exited the backyard through a side gate and ran northbound on Cortez Drive toward McKenzie Avenue.
Officers and dogs searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic or Asian man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair, with a thin build and no clothing.
Police encourage anyone with information relevant to this investigation to contact Officer D. Dickerson at 707-778-4372 or ddickerson@cityofpetaluma.org.
