SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A driver who chased down another driver following a hit-and-run crash in San Jose was hospitalized after two associates of the alleged hit-and-run driver arrived on the scene and assaulted him.

San Jose police said Wednesday the incident happened on last Friday at around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to Summer Court in the city’s Alum Rock district to investigate a reported assault and hit-and-run collision.

The investigation determined that a 2014-2017 silver four-door Cadillac Escalade collided with the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue. Police said when the female driver of the Escalade did not stop, the victim driver and his passenger follower her to Summer Court less than a mile away where they exited their vehicle in an attempt to exchange information.

Two male adults known to the woman and not associated with the collision arrived at the location. After exchanging words with the victim driver, the two men assaulted him with punches and kicks, leaving him with serious injuries, police said. Paramedics arrived to take the victim to a local hospital.

Police had no description of the suspects, other than the driver of the Escalade is a possible Hispanic female adult and the two assailants are possible Hispanic male adults.

Police asked for the public’s assistance in finding the suspects and vehicle from this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martinez #4117 of the SJPD Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161.