ALBANY (CBS SF) — One of the prime forces in the early ’80s crossover movement that found hardcore punk bands mixing elements of thrash-metal into their sound, D.R.I. comes to the Ivy Room in Albany Saturday night.

The band (aka Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) was founded by vocalist Kurt Brecht and guitarist Spike Cassidy in Houston in 1982 when the principles were just out of their teens. That same year, D.R.I. released their first recordings, cramming 22 songs into 18 minutes on the 7″ Dirty Rotten EP.

The initial pressing of 1000 copies quickly sold out, leading the band to issue it in a 12″ LP version the following year and re-titling it the Dirty Rotten LP. The band would relocate to San Francisco with its members living in their van and sustaining themselves by eating free meals at soup kitchens while playing local shows and eventually touring with Bay Area punk legends the Dead Kennedys.

It was on their 7″ single for “Violent Pacification” and the band’s second album Dealin’ With It that D.R.I. began integrating the thrash-metal influences drawn from bands playing around San Francisco like Metallica and Exodus. Along with LA skate punks Suicidal Tendencies, southern contemporaries Corrosion of Conformity, the East Coast band Stormtroopers of Death and the Bay Area’s own Attitude Adjustment, D.R.I. were celebrated as pioneers of what would later be called “crossover thrash.”

The band would tour relentlessly through the rest of the decade, releasing such classic albums as Crossover, Four of a Kind and Thrash Zone. While the line-up would change, Brecht and Cassidy have remained constants. Even though their recorded output would slow during the ’90s, D.R.I. continued their dogged road work, supporting punk and metal bands alike and remaining a favorite on the European summer festival circuit. In 2006, Cassidy was diagnosed with colon cancer, but even that battle didn’t keep the band from touring while raising much-needed funds to cover the guitarist’s medical bills.

In 2016, the group issued it’s first new studio recording in over two decades. The But Wait…There’s More! EP featured three new songs along with re-recorded versions of the classic D.R.I. tunes “Mad Man” and “Couch Slouch” for punk label Beer City Records. The band is currently at work on it’s first new full-length album since 1995.

While longtime bassist Harald Oimoen parted ways with the band a few years ago, the current line-up with bassist Greg Orr (ex Attitude Adjustment) and longtime drummer Rob Rampy — who left the band in 2014 but came back to the fold last year — returns to its Bay Area stomping grounds for this sold-out headlining show at the intimate Ivy Room in Albany Saturday.

D.R.I. is joined by Wisconsin-based hardcore punk band and fellow Beer City labelmates Re-Tox A.D., which features members of such noted Midwestern crust punk and metal outfits as Deathwish, Wartorn and Choose Your Poison. Opening the show are Bay Area skate-punk heroes Boneless Ones. Inspired by the classic Thrasher Magazine punk compilations of the early ’80s, the band contributed the tune “Keg Kept a Flowing” (a parody of the oft-covered blues rock staple “Train Kept a Rollin'”) to the Bay Area punk imprint Boner Records’ seminal collection Them Boners Be Poppin’ alongside such hardcore greats as Tales of Terror, Fang, Verbal Abuse and Bl’ast.

In 1986, the group released it’s debut — and so far only — album, the landmark skate-punk effort Skate for the Devil that stands as one of the Bay Area’s great contributions to the crossover movement. While the band would split up the following year, Boneless Ones reunited in 2019 with original singer Max Fox and bassist Troy Takaki teaming up with a couple of local metal and punk legends for their new line-up featuring drummer Chris Kontos (Attitude Adjustment, Machine Head, Verbal Abuse and many others) and guitarist Craig Locicero (Forbidden Evil/Forbidden, Dress the Dead and more).

In addition to reissuing the long out-of-print Skate for the Devil on Beer City last year, the band put out it’s first new tune in decades just before Christmas with the hilarious seasonal punk anthem “Santa Stole My Skateboard.” The quartet recently recorded what will be Boneless Ones’ first new album in over 35 years when it comes out in 2022.

