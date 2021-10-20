SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A judge denied a defense attorney’s request to continue the Wednesday arraignment of the mom accused of throwing drunken sex parties for teens at her Los Gatos home and other locations.

Santa Clara County prosecutors say Shannon O’Connor — aka Shannon Bruga — hosted teen parties in Los Gatos for about a year. One of her sons — also a teenager — was involved in the parties.

She would sometimes use social media to lure them to her home, providing alcohol, condoms, private rooms and encouraging sex acts that were sometimes non-consensual.

Wednesday afternoon, O’Connor made her first San Jose court appearance for her arraignment after being extradited from Idaho.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which originally filed the charges against O’Connor, will be the lead investigative agency in the case, officials said.

“Some people refer to the defendant as a ‘cool mom’. There is nothing cool about letting children drive drunk. There is nothing cool about children getting so drunk that they vomit on alcohol that you provided in your own home. There is nothing cool about getting teenage children drunk, to then commit sexual assaults on one another,” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen.

Rosen added, “One of the crimes that we have charged involves committing the crime for sexual gratification. So we can certainly say that sexual gratification is one of the motives in this case. There may be other motives, and we’ll have to see. Sexual gratification can include voyeuristic, as well as actual participation. Both would be included in sexual gratification.”

Families of victims told the DA’s office the case has been traumatic and requested privacy. O’Connor’s defense attorney requested that the arraignment be continued, but the judge denied that request Wednesday afternoon.

O’Connor was arrested on October 9 in Star, Idaho, northeast of Boise, where she and her two teenage sons moved to earlier this year. She currently faces 39 charges including felony child endangerment, sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child, and providing alcohol to a person under age 21.

She is also suspected of hosting similar parties in Idaho after relocating.

During parties O’Connor hosted between June 2020 and May of this year, she allegedly provided condoms to 14- and 15-years-olds and encouraged sex acts, “sometimes non-consensual, and sometimes while she watched,” according to a news release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. A statement of facts filed in the case said she “discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties or calling for help when one of them passed out in their own vomit.”

At one party at her home, O’Connor allegedly gave an underage teenager a condom and pushed him into a room with an intoxicated minor. During a New Year’s Eve party at her home with about five 14-year-olds, the defendant watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed, according to the court documents. In some cases, O’Connor would Snapchat or text teens to leave their homes in the middle of the night and drink at her home, providing the alcohol.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release deputies were investigating O’Connor after an Idaho family contacted reported O’Connor was harassing them. The family told investigators the harassment began after they met with O’Connor when she was looking for a home in Idaho but then tried to sever ties with her after finding out she was part of a sexual abuse investigation.

The investigation was ongoing when the arrest warrant for O’Connor was issued in Santa Clara County. When detectives arrived Saturday morning at her Star home, they found “there were 10 underage boys and two girls at her home — most of whom spent the night there,” according to a sheriff’s office news release. Investigators contacted the parents of those teens before releasing them.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, O’Connor said she intended to post a $900,000 bond attached to the California arrest warrant. Her two teenage sons were placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare after the sheriff’s office deemed they were in “imminent danger,” according to the release.

Additionally, O’Connor faces felony fraud charges in a separate case for making more than $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a company card she was given as an administrative assistant for Aruba Networks.