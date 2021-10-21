A classic way to get in the Christmas spirit is to count down the days until the holiday with an advent calendar. Advent calendars were first printed in the early 20th century, and have evolved from daily reveals of pictures to more complicated and varied versions that contain small gifts such as candy, action figures, makeup and even treats for your dog.

No matter your age or interests, there’s an advent calendar for you. There are advent calendars for Star Wars fans, cat lovers and even wine lovers. Find some of this year’s best options from Anthropologie, ShopDisney, Sephora and more ahead.

Kringle Village light-up advent calendar

Use this beautiful wooden advent calendar for years to come by filling its 24 drawers with your own gifts and treats for a loved one. It depicts a snowy village scene and lights up.

Kringle Village light-up advent calendar, $78

House of Huda 12-door advent calendar

This advent calendar from Huda Beauty is filled with skincare and makeup for the beauty junkie. It comes with one of three eyeshadow palettes (it’s a surprise) and 11 other products.

House of Huda 12-door advent calendar, $175

Lego Star Wars advent calendar

This 335-piece Lego Star Wars advent calendar holds a Lego minifigure, Lego figure or buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory behind each of its 24 doors. Find the Mandalorian and little Baby Yoda in festive outfits, plus so much more.

Lego Star Wars advent calendar, $40

In Good Taste advent calendar

Enjoy 24 mini bottles of wine with this In Good Taste advent calendar. Find pinot noirs, sauvignon blancs and more from all around the world. (Must be 21 or older to order, and someone 21 or older must be present to sign for the delivery.)

In Good Taste advent calendar, $135 (reduced from $150)

GlossyBox Surprise Me advent calendar

Do you love a good surprise? You won’t know what’s inside this beauty advent calendar before you get it, but do know that it contains more than $550 worth of skincare, haircare and makeup from Glow Recipe, Elemis, Viktor & Rolf and more beloved brands. Find 16 full-size products and 11 minis. GlossyBox subscribers can save an extra $10 on the price.

GlossyBox Surprise Me advent calendar, $99

Meri Meri cat advent calendar suitcase

Find etched wooden cats and accessories in a cat suitcase that doubles as an advent calendar. Cat lovers will be delighted by these adorable collectibles.

Meri Meri cat advent calendar suitcase, $45

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar

For a truly luxurious experience, pick up the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar. It holds 12 full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare products in a bejeweled chest.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar, $200

Wufers advent cookie calendar

Furry friends deserve their own advent calendars. This Wufers cookie calendar for dogs is beautifully illustrated, and each of the 24 applesauce- and peanut-butter-based treats is individually wrapped to stay fresh through Christmas.

Wufers advent cookie calendar, $60

Related content from CBS Essentials