PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A head-on crash closed Highway 1 near Pacifica late Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
A white SUV slammed into a garbage truck between Linda Mar Blvd. and the Tom Lantos Tunnels, closing both northbound and southbound lanes sometime around 11:30 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available. The condition of the drivers was not known, but the CHP said the crash involved "major injury."
An image of the wrecked SUV showed the entire front end crumpled and air bags deployed.
Highway 1 was estimated to be closed from 90 minutes to two hours, the CHP said. Caltrans urged drivers to use Highway 92 as an alternate route for coast access.
SR-1 between Linda Mar Blvd & Tom Lantos tunnels is closed due to major injury head-on traffic collision. Both n/b & s/b lanes closed for extrication & removal of vehs. 90-120 mins ETO. Utilize SR-92 as alternate route for coast access. pic.twitter.com/8WWXicRUyS
