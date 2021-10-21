OAKLAND (BCN) – Five youths were detained by police Wednesday morning in Oakland following a collision involving a carjacked vehicle, police said.
The collision occurred at 9:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Park Boulevard.
Officers learned when they arrived at the scene that one of the vehicles had been carjacked on Oct. 14 from the 3600 block of Loma Vista Avenue, according to police.
No other details were immediately released about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's criminal investigation division at (510) 238-3326.
