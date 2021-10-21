OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A retired Oakland Police captain and former head of the Ceasefire program was wounded during a fatal shooting at a gas station Thursday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Alameda County Sheriff Public Information Officer Ray Kelly confirmed to KPIX that former police captain Erise Joyner was at Highland Hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He's surrounded by Oakland Police and Alameda County Sheriff's deputies.
The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Castro Street, according to ShotSpotter data. Responding officers arrived on scene to find Joyner and one other man suffering from gunshot wounds. The other victim died at the scene and his identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Joyner made a name for himself in Bay Area law enforcement in the 2000s as head of Ceasefire, a data-driven program focused on decreasing gun violence. Currently Joyner is a security consultant for a cannabis distributor.
This story will be updated.