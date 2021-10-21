OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Two unhoused men were shot late Sunday night in East Oakland, one of whom died from his injuries, according to police.
Officers responded at a little after 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of 89th Avenue following a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived, located two male victims with gunshot wounds, and provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to police.
One victim, 55-year-old Dennis Brown, died, police said. The other victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
