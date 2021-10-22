SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In an quandary over to what the give out to trick or treaters as the annual tradition returns over a year’s hiatus because of the COVID pandemic?
The team at RetailMeNot has released its annual survey of the candy preferences for the Halloween and the winner by the slimmest of margins was a bag of M&Ms.READ MORE: 'Fire Hose' Of Subtropical Moisture Bearing Down On Northern California
That’s was the choice of 55% of those who were asked. Reese’s — a perennial favorite — came in second at 54% third at Kit Kat’s at 50%.
Here’s a list of others:
- Snickers 48%
- Hershey Bars 44%
- Twix 42%
- Skittles 29%
- Candy Corn 28%
-
Last year, traditional Halloween celebrations were shelved by fears of COVID. This year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it will be safe to go trick-or-treating.
He said it will be especially safe for families who have members who are vaccinated.
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union”, Fauci said that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”MORE NEWS: Support Builds for KPIX Reporter Targeted in YouTuber's Racist Remarks
He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.