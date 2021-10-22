SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A civilian employee of the San Jose Police Department has been arrested on multiple weapons charges following an FBI investigation into social media threats he allegedly posted.

Police Chief Anthony Mata confirmed Friday that Denis Shevchenko, a Community Service Officer, was arrested October 14. Shevchenko has worked at the police department since 2012.

Mata said the department launched an investigation into Shevchenko after the FBI San Francisco office notified them last week of social media posts linking him on a website that identifies with a “far right extremist ideology”. The posts allegedly solicited and encouraged violence, including the shooting of police officers.

“This incident is unfortunate and I am extremely disappointed that an employee in our organization may have harbored or spread these hateful messages,” Mata said. “I strongly condemn extremist ideologies and hate, which have no place in this community and will not be tolerated in this department.”

Detectives obtained a gun violence restraining order on Shevchenko along with a search warrant. Police said evidence and several guns, including at least one gun that was not compliant with California law, was seized at his home.

“I am grateful for the swift action taken by our department members to investigate and to hold one of our own accountable and to keep our community and workplace safe,” Mata said.

Shevchenko was arrested while on duty and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. He faces charges of possession of a concealed firearm, assault weapons possession and possession of a concealed dagger.

When asked if Shevchenko had been planning an attack, the chief said “we have no indication of that.”

Mata said the investigation into Shevchenko was ongoing and that they have asked the FBI’s assistance into identifying others possibly involved or have similar ideologies.

Shevchenko has since posted bail and has been placed on paid administrative leave, Mata said. It was not immediately known when he would next appear in court on the charges.