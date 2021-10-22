SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Moments after the Golden State had eked out 115-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, Warriors star Draymond Green was asked if anything long-time teammate Steph Curry does comes as a surprise.

Curry had a perfect first quarter, hitting all nine of his shoots, including 5-for-5 from well beyond the arc to tallied 25 points in the opening period.

Then with the clock winding down and the game in doubt, Curry hit two more 3s to ice the win and end the night with 45 points.

“For me, I’m always impressed,” Green said. “It’s a very impressive thing that he is doing, but I’m not surprised. With Steph coming off a game like he had Tuesday (21 points but shooting dismally in a win over the Lakers), you got to know he’s going to come out on fire. He doesn’t have too many off shooting nights. I’m definitely impressed, but not surprised at all.”

Head coach Steve Kerr echoed those thoughts.

“Even though we’ve been here watching it (Curry’s dazzling shooting performances in the past), I’m still blown away,” said Kerr, who played with Michael Jordan during the Bulls final championship runs. “There has never been anybody like him. Not just the shooting range, but the competitiveness, the guts. He’s just an amazing player.”

When asked if he would have taken Curry’s two long 3-pointers in the final minutes, Kerr chuckled as he responded — “Neither, I would have thrown it to Michael Jordan.”

Curry said he was just trying to regain the touch that eluded him for much of the Lakers game.

“Laws of averages, keeping confidence,” he said of his approach to the Thursday night’s game. “Once I saw the first couple go in, just staying aggressive, the same thing I try to do all the time. I don’t remember if I’ve had a perfect start like that before, but it was just a good flow from the jump.”

But the magic was not lost to the first sell-out crowd since the pandemic began at Chase Center or his competitors who who took to social media.

damn steph 🥴🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 22, 2021

What are we witnessing y’all ? Steph cmon😮‍💨 — RJ (@RjHampton14) October 22, 2021