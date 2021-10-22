SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/BCN) — A student has been arrested off-campus for allegedly making criminal threats targeting students at San Bruno’s Capuchino High School, authorities said.
According to San Bruno police, the student — whose name was not released — was arrested without incident on Thursday away from the campus.
Investigators also obtained several search warrants. No weapons were found and there was no known ongoing threat to the campus or the students.
Police said the threat involved statements by the student that he planned to use a firearm to harm people at the school. The threats were serious and specific enough to rise to the level of criminal conduct.
Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.